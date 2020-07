As of July 16, the following self-response rates for the 2020 U.S. Census have been recorded for the following areas:

• U.S.A. – 62.1%

• Michigan – 68.3%

• Wayne County – 63.4%

• City of Belleville – 71.8%

• Sumpter Township – 58.6%

• Van Buren Township – 69.6%

The top response rate in the State of Michigan is for Huntington Woods, with 91.9% responding.