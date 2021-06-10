Canton resident dies after head-on collision at Ecorse/Denton

LaCrystal Bostic, 37, of Canton Township died after the Chevrolet Equinox she was driving was involved in a head-on collision with a wrong-way driver on Ecorse Road near Denton Road.

Van Buren Township Public Safety officers and Huron Valley Ambulance were dispatched to the scene of a two-vehicle head-on accident at about 4:20 p.m., June 1, said Public Safety Director Gregory Laurain.

Bostic received significant injuries and was transported to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 29-year-old Van Buren Township resident was driving her Jeep Compass eastbound in the westbound lanes of Ecorse Road, near Denton Road when she collided with the westbound Equinox.

The driver of the Jeep was treated at the scene by Huron Valley Ambulance Paramedics and transported to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital where she was admitted in stable condition.

The Van Buren Township Accident Investigation Team was called to the scene to conduct a follow-up investigation, collect data, and secure physical evidence, Director Laurain said. The accident remains under investigation and anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to contact Det. Mike Long at (734) 699-8930.