Candidates file for August primary ballot in Sumpter, Van Buren

The deadline to file to be on the ballot for the Michigan primary election on Aug. 4 was at 4 p.m., Tuesday, April 21.

On Monday, a federal court judge ordered the deadline for some filings for offices, including judicial offices, to be extended until May 8 at 5 p.m.

Those filing for township offices are not affected and had to meet the April 21 deadline.

Van Buren Township

Filing, as of the deadline, for four-year seats on the Van Buren Township Board of Trustees were the following Democrats:

• For supervisor, Kevin McNamara, incumbent;

• For clerk, Leon Wright, incumbent;

• For treasurer, Sharry Budd, incumbent;

• For trustees (four to be elected) incumbents Sherry Frazier, Kevin Martin, Reggie Miller, and Paul White; also Don Boynton, Jr.; and Walter Rochowiak.

A Republican, Cameron Porzondek, also filed for trustee.

Sumpter Township

Filing, as of the deadline, for four-year seats on the Sumpter Township Board of Trustees were the following Democrats:

• For supervisor, incumbent John Morgan, Nelson Po, Antoine Jordan, and Denise Komora. Tim Bowman filed as a Republican for the office of supervisor.

• For clerk, incumbent Esther Hurst and Sherry Olds. A filing by Lesa Foster was found invalid.

• For treasurer, James Clark and Vincent Warren.

• For trustee (four to be elected), incumbent Democrats Don LaPorte, Matthew Oddy, and Don Swinson; also Sheena Barnes, Ken Myers, Peggy Morgan, and Eric Partridge.

Filing as a Republican, for trustee, was incumbent Tim Rush.

The deadline for state representatives was not affected by the federal judge’s ruling.

Filing by the April 21 deadline for a two-year term as 17th District Representative in the State Legislature were Republican Joe Bellino, Jr., 1285 Hollywood, Monroe; and Democrat Christopher Slat, 33 E. Front St., Monroe.

Filing for a two-year term as 21st District Representative in the State Legislature were Democrat Than Petzold, 45415 Brunswick Dr., Canton, and Democrat Ranjeev Puri, 761 Roosevelt, Canton. Also, Republicans filing were Laurel Hess, 1201 Liberty Ct., Canton; James Nangle, 44047 Southampton Dr., Canton; and Jessica Sohoza, 13722 Milton Dr., Van Buren Township.

Filing for a two-year term as 12th District Representative in the State Legislature were Democrats Alex Garza, 25055 Crowley St., Taylor; Derrick A. Gyorkos, 6019 John Daly, Taylor; and Ed Martell, 15689 Isabelle, Romulus; and Republican Michelle Bailey, 16031 Beech Daly Rd., Lot 121, Taylor.

The Democrats will face off against each other in August, as will the Republican candidates.

The Democrat and Republican winners in the August primary will face off in the Nov. 3 general election.

Deadline is July 16 to file for district library board and candidates without political party affiliation seeking partisan offices in the Nov. 3, election. Deadline is July 21 to file for local school board and community college trustee.