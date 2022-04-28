Candidates file by deadline for August primary election

Voters are going to have a lot of choices to make on their August and November ballots. Here are some of the choices that will be on the Aug. 2 primary ballot in the tri-community. More are coming as different deadlines pass.

• Governor, 4-year term – Democrat Gretchen Whitmer and Republicans Donna Brandenburg, Michael Brown, James Craig, Tudor M. Dixon, Perry Johnson, Ryan D. Kelley, Michael Jay Markey Jr., Ralph Rebandt, Kevin Rinke, and Garrett Soldano.

• 6th District Representative in Congress, 2 year term – Democrat Debbie Dingell of Ann Arbor and Republicans Hima Kolanagireddy of Northville and Whittney Williams of Canton.

• 4th District State Senator, 4-year term – Democratic Darrin Camilleri of Trenton and Republicans James Chapman of Belleville, Michael Frazier of Romulus, Houston W. James of Flat Rock, and Beth Socia of Flat Rock.

• 31st District State Representative, 2-year term – Democrats Reggie Miller and Glenn R. Morrison, Jr. of Van Buren Township, and Republicans Dale Biniecki of Monroe and Holli Vallade of Milan.

• 3rd Circuit Judge incumbent 6-year terms, 15 positions, 16 filing and then David A. Groner withdraws: Yvonna Abraham, Eric W. Cholack, Melissa Anne Cox, Susan A. Dabaja, Wanda A. Evans, Patricia Susan Fresard, Sheila Gilbson Manning, Alexis A. Glendening, Susan L. Hubbard, Muriel Diane Hughes, Kelly Ann Ramsey, Mark Slavens, Martha M. Snow, Brian R. Sullivan, Darnella Williams-Claybourne.

• 3rd Circuit Judge non-incumbent, 6-year terms, 5 positions open, 12 running: Charise Anderson, Philip Cavanagh, Kiefer Joseph Cox (withdraws), LaKena Tennille Crespo, John C. Gillis, Nicholas John Hathaway, Shakira Lynn Hawkins, Ron L. Haywood, John Michael Malone, Anne Marie McCarthy, Regina Triplett, Tenisha Renee Yancey, Chastity Youngblood.

• 3rd Circuit Judge incumbent, partial term ending 01/01/2027, 1 position – incument Christopher Bount, unopposed.

• 3rd Circuit Judge new judgeship, 6-year term, 1 position – Kiefer Joseph Cox and John C. Gillis, both of Detroit.

• Judge of Probate, incumbent, 6-year term, 1 position – incumbent Lawrence Joseph Paolucci. Withdrawn: Lisa Marie Neilson.

• Judge of Probate, non-incumbent, 6-year term, 1 position – John Charles Cahalan of Grosse Pointe Farms and Michael James McClary of Livonia.

• 34th District Court, 6-year term – incumbent Judge Brian A. Oakley, unopposed.

• Wayne County Executive, 4-year term – Democrats MD R. Alam, Monica Conyers, Warren C. Evans, Beverly Kindle-Walker, and Republican Mark Ashley Price.

• Wayne County Sheriff, partial term ending 12/31/2024, 1 position – Democrats Walter Epps, Joan Merriewether, Raphael Washington.

• Wayne County Commissioner, 11th District, 2-year term, 1 position: Democrats Toni Clark of Sumpter Township and incumbent Al Haidou of Wayne and Republican Corey James Blue of Sumpter Township.

• Sumpter Township Treasurer, to fill unexpired term until November 2024 of James Clark who died in June 2021 – Democrats Vincent Warren (who had been appointed to fill the position until the next election) and Sheena Barnes; and Republican Bart Patterson.