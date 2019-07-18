Cadillac rolls into Belleville Lake

On Sunday evening, July 14, this white Cadillac was pulled out of Belleville Lake after rolling in from a residence a quarter mile east of the Belleville Road Bridge along Harmony Lane in Van Buren Township.

The car had been completely submerged in the lake and the many neighbors who watched surmised the driver may have left the vehicle without putting it in park first. The first tow truck couldn’t get it out, so they had to get a second truck with a “long arm” to help lift as well as pull.