Butcher shop, market, 2 bars to be part of Lakeview Center

A butcher shop, small grocery store, and two bar/restaurants are among the businesses that are slated to open in the new Lakeview Center being constructed in the 500 block of Main Street next to the Belleville Bridge.

Belleville Main LLC announced on Monday that there are a lot of contracts out that haven’t been signed yet, but the following businesses are signed and ready to go.

• The first to open, around Dec. 1, will be Ivy Rehabilitation of White Plains, NY, that has clinics around the country that that focus on post-medical rehabilitation. It will be in the part of the building facing Main that is closest to Hayward’s.

• A butcher shop will be at the opposite end of that building facing Main and will offer meats and dry goods. The name is not ready to be announced.

• A cigar shop/smoke shop will be in a small, 1,000 square-foot unit.

• Lakeview Market, a small grocer that offers prepared meals, will also be on the Main Street side of the development. The meals are prepared by a commissary, Firebird Foods, already operating on South Street and providing meals for some schools. The market will carry produce and offer home delivery.

• The Belleville Bait Shop Bar and Grill will have a fishing theme.

• Another bar/restaurant is The Rustic Crow, which has a distillery on Telegraph Road in Dearborn Heights and a bar/restaurant near Comerica Park in Detroit.

A lot of other businesses are showing interest and will be announced as they sign contracts, according to Belleville Main LLC.

The third building, on the site of the former Lakeview Tavern, will start construction in the spring. It currently is being designed.