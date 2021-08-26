Bridge Walk begins with re-dedication of Doane’s Landing Park

Just over two dozen people walked the Belleville Bridge during the 25th-annual Bridge Walk on Aug. 19. Before the brief walk across the bridge and back, Belleville Mayor Pro Tem Jesse Marcotte addressed the group at the re-dedication of Doane’s Landing Park, celebrating the new seawall and the park’s upgrade.

After the walk, group picture, and presentation of certificates to walkers, they headed over to the Taste of Belleville at Horizon Park. Following the Taste was the last Music Lakeside concert of the season.