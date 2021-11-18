Brian A. Oakley reappointed chief judge of 34th District Court

Brian A. Oakley has been reappointed chief judge of the 34th District Court in Romulus for another two-year term beginning Jan. 1.

The order was filed by the Michigan Supreme Court on Friday, Nov. 12, along with appointments for all the other courts in the state.

The announcement included the appointment of Elizabeth L. Gleicher as chief judge of the Court of Appeals for the two-year period starting Jan. 1.