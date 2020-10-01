Brenden Deasfernandes new freshman at University of Iowa

Brenden Deasfernandes of Van Buren Township is a member of the incoming undergraduate class at the University of Iowa that has topped previous records in achievement with a higher average high school grade-point average (GPA), at 3.78, than any previous class.

The average high school GPA for the classes of 2023 and 2022 were 3.76 and 3.71, respectively.

Deasfernandes is classified as an Undergraduate – First Year and a student in the University College.

“These newest Hawkeyes are going to bring so much to our campus through their individual talents and perspectives, not to mention the incredible determination and tenacity they have demonstrated over these last months,” says Kevin Kregel, interim executive vice president and provost. “We look forward to making sure they have the breadth and depth of opportunities they deserve and the support they need to achieve their academic goals.”

The Class of 2024 is composed of 4,530 students, 456 fewer than last year. A decrease in enrollment was anticipated due to the COVID-19 pandemic.