Brandon Mullins inducted into new Order of Templar scholars

During the 68th Triennial of the Grand Encampment, Knights Templar, USA in Minneapolis, MN, Aug. 14-18, Belleville native Brandon Mullins was inducted as the first member of a new Order of Templar scholars, the Order of Clairvaux.

Admission to this prestigious institution is restricted to just one Sir Knight every three years. In addition, he presented the paper which merited his selection before guests from across the world.

The paper was on the ways in which the Knights Templar use skulls as a symbol, ranging from them representing Golgotha, the “Place of the Skull” mentioned in scripture where Christ was crucified, to a simple reminder of each person’s mortality, urging members to begin upright living today.

Mullins said skulls appear on various Knight Templar regalia and are thought to be the inspiration for the famous “Jolly Roger.”

“You can still find a very prominent skull and crossbones placed by Ann Arbor Commandery No. 13 on Main Street in Ann Arbor above what is now Footprints shoe store,” he said. “However, much like you find in our ceremonies, the symbol of death isn’t alone, it is paired with a cross, reminding us that while death will certainly come, our redeemer lives.”

Mullins grew up Belleville, but now lives in Westland. He is a member of Myrtle Lodge in Belleville as well as Ann Arbor Commandery of Knights Templar which moved into the Belleville Masonic Temple in 2015.