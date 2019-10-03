Bombers and Brews on tap at the Yankee Air Museum on Oct. 19

Bombers and Brews is the Yankee Air Museum’s festival of craft beer and it is being held at the Museum on Saturday, Oct. 19.

A selection of microbrewery products will be available for tasting from 5 to 8 p.m. Tickets are available and all patrons must be 21 years of age or older with valid identification.

Yankee Air Museum is located at 47884 D Street, Belleville, on the grounds of Willow Run Airport.

“This is a great event at which adults can spend an evening sampling several types of craft beers from local breweries while viewing historic aircraft in the exhibit gallery,” said Kevin Walsh, executive director of the museum. “Our past events have been hugely successful and this year Bombers and Brews will be better than ever.”

Walsh said there will be 15 microbreweries participating and with each ticket, people will get 10 tickets to begin sampling the beer. Food is also being provided at the event by Twisted Rooster of Belleville for a nominal charge. Tickets are $39 in advance and are available online at www.yankeeairmuseum.org/events or at the door for $50. Designated Drivers have free admittance to the event. Food, pop, and water are available for purchase.

“This is a great night out for adults and a chance to mix great flavors in an atmosphere filled with historic aircraft,” added Walsh. “Come on out and visit your best aviation museum and try some new beer!”