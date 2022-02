BHS wrestlers heading to Individual Regionals

Eight individuals have advanced out of Michigan High School Athletic Association Individual Districts and now move on to Individual Regionals. This guarantees them a Top 32 finish in the State in their weight classes, said Belleville High School Athletic Director Joseph Brodie. He congratulates them and offers them good luck at Regionals. They are Bernard Harrison (4th), Javen Franklin (3rd), Austin Martin (3rd), Demond Harrison (1st), Connor Williams (1st), Landon Pepper (1st), Jackson Ostowski (4th), and Kasey Settles (4th).