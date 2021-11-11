BHS Tiger Dram presents ‘Rumors’ by Neil Simon on Nov. 19, 20

The members of Belleville High School’s drama group are presenting “Rumors” by Neil Simon on Nov. 19 and 20 at the Belleville High School Auditorium.

The show begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, and at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday Nov. 20.

Tickets are $10 each and are available at the door.

In Neil Simon’s murderous farce, four couples arrive at the 10th anniversary celebration party for New York’s deputy mayor and his wife, only to find the mayor wounded in bed and the wife missing.