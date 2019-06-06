BHS Softball Team wins district title

On June 3, the Belleville High School Varsity Softball team beat Ann Arbor Pioneer, 3-1, to clinch the district championship. The team will play Canton on June 8 for the regionals.

The team is made up of Haley Bellingham, Cassidy Brendtke, Rachelle Frederick, Kailee Settles, Alyssa McClendon, Madison Mikulski, Alexandrea Matheny, Ariel Anderson, Kayla Hamilton, Kayla Haffner, and Mikayla Demyan. Head Coach is Sean Bellingham and Assistant Coaches are Dave Brendtke and Emily Stabnau.