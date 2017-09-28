BHS Homecoming football game set for Oct. 6 vs. Garden City

Belleville High School’s Homecoming football game and festivities will be held on Friday, Oct 6, at the BHS football field.

Beginning at 5 p.m., the public is invited to stop by to tailgate, participate in activities, or purchase food items in the stadium. An alumni booth will give attendees a spot to mingle, reminisce, and share memories of their time at BHS.

Merchandise will be available for purchase to support BHS, athletics, and the band program.

At 7 p.m. the varsity football team will take on Garden City High School, and during halftime the 2017 Homecoming Queen and King will be crowned. It will also be senior recognition night for the marching band members. Admission to the game is $5 per person.

For more information on how to reserve a tailgate spot or reserve a booth inside the stadium, call Betty Small or Connie Testorelli at (734) 697-9133.