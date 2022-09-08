BHS Half-Time Band Review set for Sept. 21

The 2022 Belleville High School Half-Time Band Review will take place at the BHS Athletic Field on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 6:30 p.m. Gates will open at 5:45 p.m., and admission is $5, with those under 12 free.

The bands expected to perform this year include: Ypsilanti Lincoln, Woodhaven, Crestwood, New Boston Huron, Monroe, Garden City, Berkley, and, of course, the Belleville Marching Tigers.

And just in case they have weather to prevent the event from happening as they did last year, this year Sept. 28 is a back-up date.