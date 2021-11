BHS football team to play Fordson Nov. 13 for regional championship

The Belleville High School varsity football team – the Tigers — will play the Fordson High School team of Dearborn – the Tractors — this Saturday, Nov. 13, on the BHS field for the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s regional championship. Kickoff is 1 p.m. Tickets are NOT sold at the gate, said BHS Athletic Secretary Diane Kiessel. Those interested in attending the game can purchase tickets online at https://gofan.co/app/events/425469?schoolId=MI9892 and show the ticket(s) on their mobile devices at entry. BHS defeated Canton 41-0 on Nov. 5 for the Kensington Lakes Activities Association (KLAA) District Championship.