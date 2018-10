BHS Equestrian Team wins District VII, C Division, heads for regional contest

Belleville High School Tiger Equestrians won District VII, C Division, on Sunday, Sept. 23, and now are bound for the regionals Sept. 28-30 at the Shiawassee County Fairgrounds in Corunna. Team members are Katelynn Tripp, Lauren Ouellette, Madison Hess, and Jenna Budd. Coach is Melissa LaForest and assistant coach is Jordan Deming.