BHS comeback defeats West Bloomfield, earns Regional title

By Robert Mytych

Independent Sports Writer

Belleville High School varsity football trailed 15-0 midway through the second quarter before scoring 27 straight points to pull out a 27-22 victory over West Bloomfield at BHS last Saturday to win the Division 1 Regional title.

The victory improved the Tiger’s record to 12-0 and the win was the second straight over the Lakers as the two same teams faced off last year with the same stakes on the line.

Belleville travels to Howell this Saturday to take on Brighton (10-2) at 1 p.m. The winner will advance to the state finals at Ford Field over Thanksgiving weekend.

Trailing 15-0 in the second quarter, Tiger quarterback Christian Dhue-Reid and his offense were ignited once they got their first first-down of the game out of the way with a handoff to running back Ty Trayon Lewis, who broke away from a bottled up Laker defense and rushed for a 50-yard TD with less than four minutes remaining in the first half.

From there Belleville scored touchdowns on their next three possessions before holding off a final effort by the Lakers, who scored a touchdown to get within five, 27-22 at the two-minute warning.

The Lakers proceeded to recover the onside kick before turning the ball over to the Tigers on downs at the Belleville 31-yardline.