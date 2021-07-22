BHS Class of 1954 sets 67th class reunion for Aug. 27, 28 in Canton

The 67th class reunion of the Belleville High School Class of 1954 will be held Friday, Aug. 27, and Saturday, Aug. 28, at the home of Lois Mida-Zilka, 3226 S. Canton Center Rd.

Guests are invited to come anytime after noon both days. On Friday there will be finger foods to enjoy. On Saturday, the group will order pizza once everyone attending is present, with everyone chipping in.

Call Mida-Zilka to tell her you are coming at (734) 546-2950. Reunion committee members are Earline Allen Cox, Hugh McArthur, and Zilka.

There is no all-school reunion this year.