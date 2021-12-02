BHS champs, Santa Claus in Saturday’s parade

The Winter Fest parade usually brings Santa Claus to town on a local fire truck, but this year the parade will also bring members of the Belleville High School football team, which won Division 1 State Championship on Saturday, Dec. 4.
Mike Kole, CEO of the Belleville Area Chamber of Commerce, on Monday provided the following entries in this Saturday’s 5 p.m. parade and said they may not be in this exact order:
• Grand Marshals Kelly McWilliams and Randy Brown;
• Belleville Fire Department;
• Belleville High School Student Council;
• Van Buren Township Honor Guard;
• Sumpter Township Fire Department;
• Cub Scout Pack 249;
• Belleville Central Business Community;
• Snider Electric;
• Rosie the Riveter Drill Team;
• Belleville 7th Day Adventist Church;
• Belleville Area District Library;
• Congresswoman Debbie Dingell;
• P&P Dance Centre;
• Van Buren Township Board of Trustees;
• Wayne County Fairgrounds;
• Belleville 2021 State Champion Football Team;
• Belleville High School Marching Band;
• Coldwell Banker Professionals;
• American Heritage Girls Troop 0413;
• Troop/Venture Crew 231;
• Wayne County Community College;
• Belleville Yacht Club; and
• Van Buren Township Fire Department with Santa Claus.
Looks like Santa may have to wear some orange for Christmas go tigers n thanks fellas for a stunning moment in history it’s the eye of the tiger !