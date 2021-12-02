BHS champs, Santa Claus in Saturday’s parade

The Winter Fest parade usually brings Santa Claus to town on a local fire truck, but this year the parade will also bring members of the Belleville High School football team, which won Division 1 State Championship on Saturday, Dec. 4.

Mike Kole, CEO of the Belleville Area Chamber of Commerce, on Monday provided the following entries in this Saturday’s 5 p.m. parade and said they may not be in this exact order:

• Grand Marshals Kelly McWilliams and Randy Brown;

• Belleville Fire Department;

• Belleville High School Student Council;

• Van Buren Township Honor Guard;

• Sumpter Township Fire Department;

• Cub Scout Pack 249;

• Belleville Central Business Community;

• Snider Electric;

• Rosie the Riveter Drill Team;

• Belleville 7th Day Adventist Church;

• Belleville Area District Library;

• Congresswoman Debbie Dingell;

• P&P Dance Centre;

• Van Buren Township Board of Trustees;

• Wayne County Fairgrounds;

• Belleville 2021 State Champion Football Team;

• Belleville High School Marching Band;

• Coldwell Banker Professionals;

• American Heritage Girls Troop 0413;

• Troop/Venture Crew 231;

• Wayne County Community College;

• Belleville Yacht Club; and

• Van Buren Township Fire Department with Santa Claus.