BHS boys’ basketball team heads to semi-final game on March 25

The Belleville High School boys’ basketball team is heading to the semi-final game for the Michigan High School Athletic Association championship at 2 p.m. Friday, March 25, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, after defeating Cass Tech, 47-45, in the quarterfinals at the University of Detroit’s Calihan Hall on March 22.
BHS also defeated Romulus, 59-48, on Wednesday, March 16, to win the MHSAA regional championship. The MHSAA final game for the state championship is March 26 at the Breslin Center.
