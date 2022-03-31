BHS Boys’ Basketball finishes season with overall 19-7 record

The Belleville High School Boys’ Basketball Team wrapped up its season with an overall record of 19-7 while capturing another KLAA East Division Championship, as well as a District and Regional Championship along the way.

In the Quarterfinals, they beat Cass Tech to advance to the Final Four for the first time since 2002. They met up with the defending State Champs, Grand Blanc, at the Breslin Center on the campus of Michigan State University on March 25. Although they fell short in that game, with a 61-40 score, it was still one heck of a tournament run, said BHS Athletic Director Joe Brodie.

Individual honors went to Dajon Johnson, Mario Johnson, Ja’Len Jenkins, and Bryce Radtka as they finished All-KLAA, and Malik Nassor was All-KLAA Honorable Mention.