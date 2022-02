BHS bowler Landon Kelly rolls perfect 300 game

Belleville High School bowler Landon Kelly, who was 16th in the state last year, put it all together on Jan. 24 against Westland John Glenn. Landon hit his first perfect 300 game in the first individual game of the match. During the second game Landon rolled nine strikes in a row. He left a nine count in the tenth, ending the second with a high 278 game. Landon is currently leading the state with a 578 series.