BHS beats Woodhaven, wins District Championship

By Robert Mytych

Independent Sports Writer

Belleville High School varsity football advanced to the third round of the state football playoffs with a resounding 67-14 road victory over Brownstown Woodhaven on Nov. 8 to capture the district championship.

The Tigers improved to 11-0 and will face West Bloomfield, 10-1, this Saturday, Nov. 16, in the Division 1 Regional Championship title game at 1 p.m. at BHS. Tickets are $6 each and no passes will be honored at the gate.

Tiger quarterback Christian Dhue-Reid threw 13-for-17, 6 touchdown passes totaling 266 yards against Woodhaven. Belleville trailed 14-6 in the opening quarter before scoring 42 unanswered points in the second and pulled away thanks to three Warrior turnovers in the first half.

Belleville’s defense shut down Woodhaven’s rushing game in the second half, which averaged over 300 yards per game all season.

The winner of this Saturday’s game will take on the Brighton/Hudsonville winner next week at a neutral location in the state semi-finals.

The Tigers beat West Bloomfield last season, 13-10, in the regional championship title game before losing to Chippewa Valley in the semis.