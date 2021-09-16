BHS Band Review to include eight high school bands on Sept. 22

The Belleville High School Band Review is back!
On Wednesday, Sept. 22, eight area high school marching bands, including the Belleville Marching Tigers, will perform their 2021 half-time shows on the BHS football field.
Bands expected include Flat Rock, New Boston Huron, Lincoln, Woodhaven, Crestwood, Monroe, Berkley, and Belleville.
Performances begin at 6:30 p.m. with gates opening at 5:45. Admission is $5 per
person; 12 and under are free.
The public is invited to come and enjoy a fall evening of marching band music.
