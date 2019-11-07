Best Halloween Costumes in 4th Street Square Contest

Infant-3 Years:
1st – Freya Halleck, Little Bo Peep
2nd – Elijah Johns, gecko
4-6 years:
1st – Charli Gilbee, Wednesday Adams
2nd – Ella June Hart, robot
3rd – Ava Rodger, ladybug
7-9 years:
1st – Allie Sapian, Barbie in a Box
2nd – Aprielle Hart, Oscar, the Grouch
3rd – Colt Gilbee, zombie
10-12 years:
1st – Abigilae Randall, Sally
2nd — Maybelle Hart, tree
3rd – Connor Milligan, Ash Williams
13 years & up:
1st – Kelley Popielarz, Pennywise
2nd – Brandon Joiner, Killer Clown
3rd – Dana Darrow, Good Witch
Family:
1st – Mama “D” Family
2nd – Battle Family
3rd – IT Family
Infant-3 Years: