Best Halloween Costumes in 4th Street Square Contest

Infant-3 Years:

1st – Freya Halleck, Little Bo Peep

2nd – Elijah Johns, gecko

4-6 years:

1st – Charli Gilbee, Wednesday Adams

2nd – Ella June Hart, robot

3rd – Ava Rodger, ladybug

7-9 years:

1st – Allie Sapian, Barbie in a Box

2nd – Aprielle Hart, Oscar, the Grouch

3rd – Colt Gilbee, zombie

10-12 years:

1st – Abigilae Randall, Sally

2nd — Maybelle Hart, tree

3rd – Connor Milligan, Ash Williams

13 years & up:

1st – Kelley Popielarz, Pennywise

2nd – Brandon Joiner, Killer Clown

3rd – Dana Darrow, Good Witch

Family:

1st – Mama “D” Family

2nd – Battle Family

3rd – IT Family