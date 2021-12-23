Belleville/Van Buren Goodfellows serve 57 families with 131 kids

On Saturday, Dec. 18, the Belleville / Van Buren Goodfellows had the pleasure of distributing boxes of food, half hams, gift cards, gloves, hats, winter coats and plenty of very special Christmas toys to 57 families with a total of 131 children.

Again this year, due to increasing COVID concerns and to minimize person-to-person contact, we carried out a “drive-up” distribution. All items were brought out to the registered families and loaded while they waited in their vehicles.

We want to thank all of the families and greatly appreciate their patience and understanding in our endeavor to keep everyone safe.

The Goodfellows would like to give a huge THANK YOU to all of the local area businesses, organizations, and community residents for their very generous donations. Also, to Van Buren Township for the use of their old fire station #2 for our distribution site.

A special shout out and THANK YOU! to Keystone Academy, for once again conducting an extremely generous and successful food drive for our families. Without all of you this entire program would not be possible!

A JOB WELL DONE goes out to all of the volunteers who stepped up and eagerly and cheerfully donated their time and labor picking up and sorting food, pre-bagging toys, and working on a wet and chilly distribution day.

All of this dedicated teamwork and generous donations allowed this year’s program to run successfully and once again helped to fulfill the Goodfellows’ promise of “No Child Without a Christmas.”

The Goodfellows wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and the happiest and safest holiday season and once again give a very special THANK YOU to the entire community for your continuing support.

Pam Fleming, Coordinator

Belleville/Van Buren Goodfellows