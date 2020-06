Belleville’s Farmer’s Market opens for the season

Belleville’s Farmer’s Market opened on Monday, June 1, at 4 p.m. and is scheduled to continue from 4 to 7:30 p.m. every Monday on the Fourth Street Square through September. The market is put on by the Belleville Central Business Community with several other sponsors. This is its fourth year. On Monday, the vendors had lots of radishes, leafy green vegetables, honey, and syrup. As the season progresses, the offerings change. On opening day, sweet bread, one of the market’s favorites, was not available.