Belleville teen Bryce Underwood wins national honor

Bryce Underwood, age 14, of Belleville High School has been named MaxPreps National Freshman Player of the Year, the first Michigan player to earn the honor. Underwood led the BHS Tigers to a 13-1 record and Division 1 state title. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound quarterback threw for 2,888 yards and 39 touchdowns against just four interceptions. In a 55-33 win over Adams (Rochester) in the Division 1 state championship he completed 12 of 21 passes for 284 yards and five touchdowns to claim the school’s first state title. He added 64 yards on the ground and another score. Underwood is the top-rated freshman quarterback according to Recruiting Brain and already boasts multiple Division 1 offers, per 247Sports.