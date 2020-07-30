Belleville swears in two new police officers

On Friday morning, July 24, Belleville City Clerk Sherri Scharf swore in two new police officers: full-time officer Chad Adam, who lives in Macomb Township and recently graduated from the police academy, and part-time officer Ashley Rossignol, who spent three years with the Detroit Police Department.

After the masked swearing in, in the gazebo at Victory Park, with comments by city officials and Belleville Police Chief Dave Robinson, the new officers posed for a group picture without masks. Interim City Manager Tracey Schultz Kobylarz said everyone should take a deep breath and hold it and take off their masks for the picture. In the picture on the steps of the gazebo were the new police officers, Police Chief Robinson, City Manager Kobylarz, Mayor Kerreen Conley, Mayor Pro Tem Jesse Marcotte, and Council members Kelly Bates and Ken Voigt.