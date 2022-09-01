Belleville student Josh Rigor helps win Gold for Team USA

Josh Rigor (#23), an incoming junior at Belleville High School, travelled to Asia and Europe during the summer. He was part of the 16-and-under USA Basketball team which participated in the 2022 United World Games held in Klagenfurt, Austria.

It is an annual event participated in by 23 countries in Europe. Josh’s team was one of the eight teams that represented the USA in various age groups.

Josh’s team was the only one that brought the Gold medal home due to the very high level of competition. His team was composed of players from California, South Carolina, Kentucky, and Florida.

“It was such a thrill participating in the parade of nations and seeing the American Flag raised to the rafters,” said Josh’s dad, Dr. Bryan Rigor, who accompanied Josh on the trip that included stops in Portugal, Germany, and Italy.

Josh is a member of the National Honor Society and National Society of Highschool Scholars.