Belleville Rotary Club scholarship awards presented at BHS

On May 25, the Rotary Club of Belleville held its 76th-Annual Scholarship Program in a gathering at Belleville High School which included school administrators, parents, family and Rotarians.

Four $5,000 scholarships were awarded to Belleville High School graduates.

The three Academic Scholarships went to Joshua Jeng, Nicholas Rafferty, and Kyler Warren. The Charles B. Cozaad Community Service Award was presented to Jessica Ley.

In the brief meeting, Belleville Rotary Club President Debra Green offered a welcome including an explanation of what Rotary is, her history with the Belleville club, and a summary of club activities helping individual citizens, communities, and charities in carrying on their work.

Each of the awardees thanked Rotary and spoke about their plans for the educations and how the scholarships will assist them in reaching academic goals.

“The Rotary is happy to celebrate these amazing young individuals, who have all contributed so well to their communities, their school, and their families,” said President Green.

After the presentations, Scholarship Committee Chairperson Mary Jo Suchy thanked all the attendees, the scholarship committee, and others whose work made the evening possible.

Since its inception, Rotary Club of Belleville has awarded $587,500 to Belleville High School students in the club’s scholarship program. This year, as in recent years, the primary funding source for the program has been the Charles B. Cozadd Rotary Foundation which assists the club in the funding or partial funding of many of its projects.