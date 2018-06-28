Belleville Rotary Club has busy spring season, planning Ducky race

The Rotary Club of Belleville has had a busy spring season.

Over the last few weeks the club has led the clean-up of the western boat launch on Belleville Lake, planted trees around the Van Buren Township water tower, awarded scholarships to seven deserving Belleville High School graduates, and this past week, planted over 1,000 begonias around the gazebo in Victory Park to beautify the structure for the summer.

Garden Fantasy and Keith Bruder Landscaping provided plants, other materials, and tools for this project.

For several of these efforts, the club enjoyed the welcome help of non-Rotarian volunteers from the local citizenry. The club encourages anyone interested in learning more about Rotary, whether to help in local projects or possible membership, to visit the website at www.BellevilleRotary.org .

In the next month or so, the club will be concentrating on ticket sales for its upcoming Lucky Rubber Ducky Race on Belleville Lake. The race is normally conducted on the same day as the “Taste of Belleville,” which this year is Thursday, Aug. 16. Sales of these tickets help fund much of the work that the club is able to accomplish in the Belleville, Sumpter, Van Buren tri-community.