Belleville Police investigate Frosty Boy break-in, burglary

On Monday morning, July 26, at approximately 2 a.m., a white male that was wearing a hoodie, surgical-type mask, gloves, and was carrying a backpack, used a hammer to shatter the south side glass door and entered the Frosty Boy building at 67 Main St. in Belleville.

Police Chief Dave Robinson said the suspect stole some cash from the cash drawers, along with a small box containing a small amount of cash. He also stole two tip jars for the employees.

Chief Robinson said his department was in the process of securing video evidence. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Belleville Police Department.

Also on Sunday night, there was a rash of larcenies from unlocked vehicles in the Belle Villa community, Chief Robinson said. Nothing of significant value was reported stolen, so far, he said Monday morning.

Witnesses stated that the suspects are three black males, Chief Robinson said.

All city residents are reminded to never leave items of value in parked and unattended vehicles and to make sure they lock their vehicles when not in use, Chief Robinson said.