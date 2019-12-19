Belleville Police gives awards to benefactors

At the Dec. 16 meeting of the Belleville City Council, Police Chief Hal Berriman presented an award to Brian Copsey of the Bayou Grill for the money they raised for new protective vests for the police department. Mary Couperthwaite accepted the award for the Bayou.

Also, at the Dec. 16 meeting, Master Mason Brandon Mullens and secretary of the Belleville Masonic Lodge Jim Piper accepted the award presented by Police Chief Berriman for all the help the Masons give to the police department, including paying for individuals to go to the police academy and reserve programs.

“Without the police reserves, the department couldn’t function,” Chief Berriman said.