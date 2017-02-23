Belleville Police catch 17-year-old driver, two juveniles in stolen car

On Feb. 17, Belleville Police chased and apprehended a stolen car that was taken on Feb. 12 out of Van Buren Township.

Police Chief Hal Berriman said Officer Tim Trombley and two reserve officers caught the 17-year-old driver and two juveniles who bailed out of the vehicle which crashed on Henry Street.

Officer Trombley injured his head and ribs after jumping over a fence in the chase to catch the driver. The two juveniles were caught by reserve officers near Belleville High School.

Chief Berriman said Officer Trombley was, “too stubborn to go to the hospital” and stayed on duty. He said the officers did good police work to capture the three.

The reserve officers were Cpl. Nick Johns and Officer Jim Piper.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s office issued three warrants for the 17-year-old driver, but he was yet to be arraigned as the Independent went to press on Feb. 22 because he was in Washtenaw County facing other charges.

Chief Berriman said the driver is charged here with possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest, and fleeing and eluding.