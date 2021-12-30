Belleville planners meet in person to focus on issues, future plans

The City of Belleville Planning Commission met in person for almost two hours on Dec. 9 in their first meeting since August. Matthew Wagner presided in the absence of the new chairman Michael Hawkins.

Commissioners voiced concerns that the biggest development in Belleville history is going on with the Scott Jones project and the commission is not meeting to oversee it and voice concerns over issues, such as the strong lights recently turned on on the sides of the buildings.

There were also questions about the size of the retention pond at the site, the mess of construction debris at the corner of Denton and Liberty, and the need for a pedestrian rail at the steps put in the sidewalk on Main.

And they had other concerns, from wanting an update on the marijuana business on Savage Road to the sidewalks and blight.

After issues were discussed at length, City Manager/Police Chief Dave Robinson said that any complaints they have as citizens should be directed to him, but regulatory issues are not under the purview of the planning commission, which is a recommending body.

“I want to make sure we’re operating within the planning commission’s responsibility,” Chief Robinson said.

“It doesn’t matter who was here in the past and who did what,” Chairman Wagner said referring to the complaints. “We’ve done all our work and it doesn’t get addressed … the can is kicked down the road … but we’ve got a new regime that has set the new tone … It’s refreshing to hear this. We can put the hammer on the nail and get things done.”

Commissioner John Juriga pointed out Wagner has a four-year university degree in urban planning.

Wagner read a statement he had prepared of the things that need attention, such as reappointment of some commissioners, meeting at least four times a year or every month is better, and more respect shown to commissioners. He said he felt disrespected by the short notice of the meeting and a lack of a packet.

DPW Director Rick Rutherford was taking minutes for the meeting in the absence of the deputy city manager who could not be present because of an issue with his infant child.

Rutherford said he took the minutes of the August meeting and found out there was an issue with those minutes at 4 p.m. shortly before that night’s meeting.

“Electronic meetings are a basic nightmare,” he said, adding he was in another town listening on a cell phone and could not tell who said what. He agreed that the planning commission is an advisory board.

“We’ve had a lot of turnover at city hall,” he reminded them. “Let’s use the planning commission the way it should be used.”

Wagner said that former city manager Diana Kollmeyer’s last meeting with the commission was basically “a bitch fest,” as commissioners piled on her with their complaints. He said the commission had just three meetings in 2020 and in 2021. He said ordinances are in place for a reason and if they are not enforced, “What are we here for?”

He said so much time has been lost and this meetings has turned into a complaint fest.

Juriga said he’s been on the planning commission for 15 years and in the past they had meetings every month, two hours long, with a dozen people in the audience and it’s not that way any more. [The Independent was the only one in that night’s audience, until Councilman Steve Jones arrived 20 minutes before adjournment.] Chief Robinson gave a long report on the things he is working on for the city and said, “I equate my progress to building a house and I’m now in the basement” and working his way up.

After more discussion, Commissioner Randy Priest said, “We all vented. We found a breath of fresh air in Dave.”

“The past is the past and the future is whatever we want to make of it,” said Wagner.

At the end of the meeting, Commissioner Henry Kurczewski said this would be his last meeting. He said he has served for 13 years and the work of the commission was very interesting.

This makes three vacancies on the planning commission. Chief Robinson said he also needs volunteers for a vacancy on the civil service commission and to serve on the charter revision committee.