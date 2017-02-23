Belleville Moose donates Tommy Moose stuffed animals to police

Belleville Moose Lodge #934 and Women of the Moose, Chapter #1135, purchased cases of Tommy Moose stuffed animals for local police departments to be used to comfort children in traumatic situations.

The presentation was Feb. 15 at the Moose Lodge in Sumpter Township. The animals were presented by Tina Watts, Senior Regent of Women of the Moose, and Craig Daroci, Governor of the Moose, to Sumpter Police Chief Eric Luke, Belleville Police Officer Sarah Dzagulones, and Belleville Police Cpl. Todd Schrecengost.

More than 120,000 of the 12-inch-tall plush animals have been delivered by the Moose, without cost, to police, fire, hospital and other emergency workers.

The Moose purchased a case of Tommy Moose stuffed animals for each department — Sumpter, Belleville, and Van Buren — but Van Buren did not acknowledge the letter about the presentation or send anyone to accept the donation, said Robert Coutts, Moose Lodge administrator.