Belleville man shot, killed in Canton Twp. on Friday afternoon

Canton Township police are searching for someone who fatally shot another man in a suspected road-rage shooting. The victim has only been identified as a 37-year-old Belleville man.

The shooting happened at about 5:18 p.m. Friday, June 10, along Haggerty Road between Palmer Road and Michigan Avenue.

Police say the victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital by the Canton Township Fire Department and he died from his injuries.

Police say the shooter is an unknown male driving a 2013-17 gray Chevrolet Equinox, last seen heading northbound on Haggerty Road near Haggerty Circle.

Police said a possible second vehicle may be involved. The white Dodge Ram pickup truck with black trim was also seen going northbound on Haggerty Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Canton Police Department at (734) 394-5400.