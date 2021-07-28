Belleville library card can get you into Metro Park without charge

Belleville Area District Library Director Mary Jo Suchy announced at the July 13 library board meeting that people can now use their library cards to visit the Metroparks without charge.

And, that includes the Lower Huron Metropark in Van Buren Township.

The Metroparks joined the Michigan Activity Pass program on May 1, which allows library cardholders to check out free passes or discounted offers to 437 parks, cultural and historical venues, children’s activities and other destinations throughout the state.

There were more than 200 Metroparks pass checkouts in the first month, which allow the library cardholder to get into the Metropark of their choosing without paying the $10 daily entry fee. The pass must be used within seven days. The highest monthly number of checkouts in the program, 113, was at Belle Isle in Detroit in July 2019.

The Metroparks system has 13 locations scattered in five counties. Taxpayers in those counties pay a millage for the Metoparks, but visitors have to pay a daily vehicle fee or buy an annual pass to enter the parks.

For a list of participating libraries and destinations, log on to michiganactivitypass.info .

Search destinations by category or ZIP code, including how far you want to travel. Select your choice and home library and the free pass can be for mobile use or printed off and presented at the destination, organizers said.

The Michigan Activity Pass program started in 2007 and runs through May 23, 2022.