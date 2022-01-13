Belleville Lacrosse offers free indoor youth clinics in January, February

Belleville Lacrosse is offering free indoor youth clinics during the months of January and February working with Youth Coach Forga and Belleville High School Coach Jeng.

This clinic is open to current players and new players, 4th through 8th grades. This clinic will offer stick handling, passing, and the basics of Lacrosse, the fastest game on two feet.

Clinics are set in the Belleville High School gymnasium, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15 and 22, and from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, 12, and 19. The first clinic was held on Jan. 8.

If a player needs a stick or equipment, email: Bellevillelaxboosters@gmail.com .