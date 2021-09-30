Belleville Harvest Fest set Sat., Oct. 9, at library, museum, Fourth Street

The Belleville Harvest Fest will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the library, museum, and along Fourth Street Place in downtown Belleville.

At the Belleville Area District Library there will be:

• Indian corn jewelry

• Soap carving & leaf rubbing

• Corn-husk dolls

• Butter churning

• Ink stamping/bag decorating

• Quilting demonstrations

At the Belleville Area Museum there will be:

• Corn shelling

• Scavenger hunt

• Scrub board laundry

• Paper crafts

• Bobbing for donuts

• Nickel dig, 2-3 p.m.

Traditional music by Regis & Friends will be from 1 to 3 p.m. at the library sponsored by the Belleville Central Business Community.

In Fourth Street Place there will be:

• Harvest Market, with local crafts, bakery, seasonal produce, eggs, meat, etc.

• Belleville fire truck (Belleville Fire Auxiliary)

• Sidewalk chalk drawing (Bob Mytych)

• Amaizeing Dawgs with hotdogs, walking tacos, fresh-squeezed lemonade

• Kona Ice with shaved ice

• Fresh popcorn (Belleville Community Chorus)

• Pumpkin & rock painting (Kiwanis of Belleville)

• FMAR pet adoption (Coldwell Banker Professionals)

Scarecrows will also be up along Main Street competing for prizes.

Sponsoring Harvest Fest are Belleville Area District Library, Friends of the Library, Belleville Area Museum, Belleville Area Historical Society, Belleville Downtown Development Authority, City of Belleville, Belleville Central Business Community, Wayne County Community College District, Comerica Bank, Tucker Insurance Agency, Kiwanis of Belleville and Western Wayne County Quilting Guild.