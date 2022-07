Belleville Fire Department staffs very first duty crew on July 1

On Friday, July 1, at 9 a.m., the City of Belleville made history with the first shift of its first Fire Department duty crew. Belleville will now have staffing for fire and medical emergencies during the daytime hours Monday through Friday. “Thanks to city council, the city manager, and Belleville Fire Department command staff for all the hard work they put forth to improve the quality of service our residents deserve,” said Fire Captain Christopher Zweng. The first duty crew was filled by Fire Fighter Richard Landskroener and Captain Zweng.