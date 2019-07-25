Belleville Fire Auxiliary presents $500 scholarship to Allison Reed

This year the City of Belleville Fire Auxiliary has decided to issue two $500 scholarships. The first winner is Allison Reed. Allison recently graduated from Belleville High School and William D. Ford Technical Center EMT Program. Allison is a goal-oriented, driven and committed young lady. Graduating with high honors and maintaining honor roll status throughout her high school career proves Allison’s dedication to her school and future career in the medical field. Allison is currently enrolled at Dorsey Medical Academy to obtain her paramedic license and dual enrolled at Washtenaw Community College for basic nursing with an end goal of pediatric nursing. In addition to balancing school and community service, Allison has been on a competitive dance team for the past 15 years and taught her dance skills to the younger generation of dancers.

The second scholarship winner, who was out of town and not available for the presentation, will be announced next week.