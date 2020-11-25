Belleville DDA agrees to pay $18,000 to buy, install fence at Doane’s

The Belleville Downtown Development Authority has agreed to pay up to $18,000 to purchase and install new fencing along the upper retaining wall at Doane’s Landing.

The city of Belleville asked for help with the cost and at its Nov. 18 Zoom meeting the DDA unanimously agreed to take the money out of its fund balance to assist with the project.

DDA Coordinator Carol Thompson said the upper wall was added to the project design to prevent erosion. She said fencing is needed to meet code since the height is over 36 inches. Also, the addition of fencing will improve pedestrian safety, she said.

Thompson said the fencing will be black powder coated steel, making the fencing previously installed by the DDA along the seawall. She said currently the Doane’s Landing renovation is in the final stage and the new fencing will be installed as soon as possible.

She said the DDA has spent $32,000 on new fencing at the site.

In other business at the 53-minute meeting on Nov. 18, the DDA:

• Was informed by Thompson about holiday campaigns, including Jingle Belleville, which encourages people to shop local. The Ladies Night Out is on hold because of the new state COVID restrictions. She said the Chamber of Commerce is having WinterFest fireworks over the lake on Dec. 4 and the Central Business Community is having photos with Santa at the museum on Dec. 12 and 19. She said some businesses are having virtual promotions that change every few days;

• Discussed possible winter promotions, with DDA chairperson Alicia McGovern suggesting these could be put in place after WinterFest, like a window display competition and winter patios maybe close to the library. DDA member Jennifer Winter said Egan’s has applied for an emergency program and a few things they are trying to get through for the next two weekends. “We’re just trying to stay open,” Winter said, adding they are having patio heaters, fire pits, and tarps to try and keep the wind out of the outdoor area. Thompson said they have the ability to have DJ music and live music. “Egan’s, along with the rest of the restaurants, are taken aback by the shutdown of dining inside,” Thompson said of the new state restrictions. “This is the time to support our local restaurants… and help all of the businesses in the area,” she said;

• Discussed possible uses of Fourth Street in front of the library, including ice rinks and igloos to eat take-out food. Mayor Kerreen Conley said Milan did a program last year that was successful. It included businesses being allowed to rent igloos. They had one for wine and one for whiskey and local businesses provided food and drinks to help support local businesses, she said. Chairperson McGovern said they could have popup shops in some of them for a ladies’ night. Treasurer Sabrina Richardson-Williams said Detroit wasn’t going to do popups this year because of the coronavirus. Richardson-Williams suggested doing something for Valentine’s Day, but Thompson said CBC does Valentine’s Day and maybe the CBC should be at the table to work together. “It takes a village, like everything else,” she said;

• Heard Thompson report the table/seats ordered to support outdoor drinking / dining downtown have arrived, but the Belleville High School Robotic Team was going to assemble them. Now the high school is shut down due to state COVID-19 requirements. She said there are 11 tables/seats and the DDA was going to give the team $250 for the work;

• Heard John Winter suggest a cover to the Fourth Street Square with plastic walls that can be rolled up. “It would be beneficial to a lot of things in the town,” he said. Chairperson McGovern said that subject would be good for a future discussion; and

• Heard Thompson say the time is coming up for a DDA meeting with other groups for a discussion and she is going to send invitations.

DDA members Kelly McWilliams and Jim Chudzinski were absent from the Zoom meeting.