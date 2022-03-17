The annual “Belleville Day in Florida” luncheon was held Feb. 23 in Hernando, FL at Citrus Hills Golf & Country Club. Next year, the date is Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 at the same location. For more information email the organizer, Lynn Akans Gorman at gorcomm@gmail.com .

“We always have a great time talking about Belleville people and places with each other,” said Gorman. “There is always a lot of laughter in the room. We usually get about 30-40 people and we can accommodate a lot more than that, so please come! The food is very good, and we have a gift raffle.”

According to Gorman, the event was begun well over 30 years ago by a group of retired Belleville teachers.