Belleville Community Chorus to begin spring rehearsals on Jan. 13

The Belleville Community Chorus will begin rehearsals for its spring concert season at 7 p.m., Monday, Jan. 13, at First United Methodist Church, 417 Charles St., Belleville. This is the continuation of its 14th season.

The chorus, under the direction of Rachael Parr, invites all singers to join in, whether new to the group or those who have sung with it in the past. If you sing soprano, alto, tenor, bass, or you’re not really sure, you’re welcome to be part of this group.

The Belleville Community Chorus is a non-profit organization, made up of volunteers of all ages who love to sing. The singers perform a variety of choral music for the enrichment, education, and enjoyment of its members and audiences in the surrounding communities.

Not a singer? The chorus can always use a few people who would be willing to help coordinate the organization behind the scenes.

For more information, contact Claudia Roullier at (734) 697-8235 or claudiarou47@yahoo.com . Also, check www.bellevillechorus.com .