Belleville City Council sets dates for 2021-22 budget reviews

During a brief regular Zoom meeting on Monday, following an hour-long workshop session, the Belleville City Council adjusted proposed dates for review of the 2021-22 budget.

Instead of being presented at the April 19 regular meeting, as originally planned, it will be presented at a special meeting at 6 p.m., April 12, where it will be reviewed by the council for the first time.

The second review session will be at 6 p.m., April 26, and the third review session at 6 p.m., May 12. A public hearing and adoption of the 2021-22 budget is set for Monday, June 7.

When Mayor Kerreen Conley asked Police Chief Dave Robinson, who is filling in as interim city manager, if he can have the budget ready a week earlier than planned, he said he could.

“We were going to be ready on the 19th and we can be ready on the 12th,” he said.

The changes were made because the mayor would not be present at the April 19 meeting and Councilwoman Kelly Bates also had a conflict with some dates. Councilmembers all wanted to be present for the budget discussions.

In other business at the 23-minute meeting on March 1, the council:

• Approved Mayor Conley’s reappointments to the Board of Review with terms to expire December 2023: Reginald (Rick) Dawson, Randy Priest, and James Shrove;

• Removed from the agenda the mayor’s appointment of Aafrica Poole as alternate member on the Board of Review with term to expire in December 2023. Mayor Conley explained she likes to personally interview candidates for appointment and she did not have time to do it yet. This item is expected to be on the agenda of the next meeting on March 15;

• Approved a resolution to change the signature of former Interim City Manager Tracey Schultz Kobylarz on city bank accounts, warrants and business to Clerk/Treasurer Verna Chapman. Kobylarz left office on Feb. 13;

• Approved accounts payable of $1,245,296.49 and the following expenditures in excess of $500: to Ann Arbor Township, $3,808.93 as 10% grant match for extrication equipment for the fire department; to Blue Ribbon Contracting, $2,200 for emergency repair work on water infrastructure – curb stop at 58 S. Biggs; to Blue Ribbon Contracting, $4,904 for emergency repairs to water line break at 416 W. Columbia; to Blue Ribbon Contracting, $4,684 for emergency repair of sewer line failure at 57 S. Biggs; to Ford Motor Credit, $12,743.85 for first annual lease/purchase payment for a 2021 Ford Police Interceptor Utility vehicle; to Hennessey Engineers, $6,244 for soil erosion control review/engineering plan review for Early Childhood Development Center (funds from escrow account); to JW2 Fire Consultants, $2,780 for writing three grants for fire department; to Morton Salt, $3,446.70 to replenish road salt supply; and to Praetorian Digital, $1,566 for online computer-based training for fire and EMS personnel;

• Heard Police Chief/Interim City Manager Robinson announce that he has some good leads on a CDBG grant with the help of Lucius Anthony from Wayne County. He may be able to get partial funding for an ordinance officer and options for demolishing the building next door. He said they are requiring a lot more documentation, but that can be done;

• Heard Mayor Conley say that the more people who register for the COVID-19 vaccine, the likelier they are to add more vaccines for this area. She said Nixle alerts are getting the information out for Belleville and townships of Van Buren and Sumpter. She thanked Romulus for allowing local people to attend their clinics, as well; and

• Heard Planning Commissioner Mike Renaud ask for a positive update on getting a new city manager. Mayor Conley said there have been 19 applicants and she is sending a basic summary on the applicants to city council members so they can decide who to interview.

In an hour-long Zoom meeting before the council meeting to get information for budget talks, DPW Director Rick Rutherford gave a report on the needs of his department, including a complete new remote water reader system, a part-time worker for the cemetery, a part-time or full-time ordinance officer, grants for water main improvements, removal of six trees in the city right of way, and more.