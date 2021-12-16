Belleville City Council approves refinancing of DDA Streetscape bonds

Refinancing the Belleville Downtown Development Authority Streetscape bonds will save about $200,000 in bond payments, so the Belleville City Council at its Dec. 6 in-person meeting unanimously approved the refinancing.

Mayor Kerreen Conley said since the $4 million in bonds were issued with the full faith and credit of the city, the city council must handle the refinancing.

Tim McLean, deputy city manager and DDA director, said the DDA has been paying on the 2010 bonds since 2011 and currently 50% of the DDA expenses are for bond repayment.

The city’s accountant, Kelly Howey of Plante Moran and Kari Blanchett of PFM Financial Advisors determined by refinancing the existing debt of $363,960 at a lower interest rate it would save the DDA $203,757.71. This would offer a savings each year from the original payment until paid off without having to extend the life of the debt.

The current rate is 4.34% and the estimated new rate would be 1.26%, with total estimated savings of over $200,000 over the life of the bond. The last bond payment is May 1, 2029.

In other business at the Dec. 6 meeting, the council:

• Held a moment of silence for the Oxford community in the wake of the school shooting on Nov. 30;

• Witnessed 34th District Court Chief Judge Brian A. Oakley swear in the newly elected council members, Steve Jones and Amy Henry. After they were seated at the council table, the council elected Councilman Ken Voigt as mayor pro tem;

• Heard Mayor Conley say a proclamation has been prepared for council members to sign honoring the Belleville High School football championship. It will be presented when the team can attend the meeting in person;

• Heard Police Chief/City Manager Dave Robinson announce that city hall will be closed between Christmas and New Year with employees taking paid time off or vacation days on the Tuesday and Wednesday. Tax payments can be dropped in the drop box in the lobby and will get a payment date of 2021 when they are processed in 2022 when offices reopen;

• Voted to move the public hearing on a stormwater management ordinance set for Dec. 20 to an unspecified date in the future. Chief Robinson said it is unwise to act on the ordinance since the state legislature had not completed details on the law;

• Approved $212,597.74 and the following departmental purchases in excess of $500: to Abbey Door, $1,600 for emergency repair to the fire department garage door opener and replacement of remotes; to B&R Janitorial, $1,141.28 in cleaning supplies for the DPW; to Dawson Tire & Wheel, $1,801 for tires for the backhoe for the DPW; to Election Source, $933 for testing of tabulators/ICX and creation of test decks for the clerk’s office; to Hennessey Engineers, $660 for inspection and testing of the Early Childhood Center at Van Buren Public Schools for the DPW; to Miss Dig, $2,026.73 for membership fees for the DPW; and to Wolverine, $984.04 for repair of the dump truck for the DPW;

• Heard Chief Robinson report that two officers are being promoted to sergeants and they will be at the Dec. 20 meeting. The department has gone without sergeants since the late 1990s. He said the two passed their written and oral tests. He said he is working on a Wayne County grant for total refurbishing of Victory Station for use by senior citizens during the day and social services and other things in the evening. He is considering additions, like new bathrooms and a kitchen. He said the county had told him the green building next to the police department would be torn down by winter and he has been calling the county every day. When snowflakes started falling he called the county and said, “It’s winter.” He was told the county is getting a special contractor to make sure they don’t damage city hall when the former store is torn down;

• Heard Councilwoman Kelly Bates report that $700 was raised out of the veterans’ banners program and the holiday lights decorating contest will be judged from 6 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 13. She also announced the city has free gun locks to distribute;

• Heard 7th Day Adventist Pastor Nathanial Oregon announced that his church is moving him to an Alma/Ithaca assignment and someone else will be assigned to the Belleville church. He said his father died of COVID and now his mother is diagnosed with stage four cancer. He said Belleville has a special place in his heart and it is sad to leave it behind. He brought two elders of the church with him to the meeting. He recalled that five years ago he came to Belleville and told them his goal was to work on the spiritual, mental, and physical health of the community. Mayor Conley said his leaving is a loss to the community. He was praised by council members for his activities, including serving on the parks commission, putting on the free dental clinics, and other events and services;

• Heard Mayor Pro Tem Voigt speak about the need to do something about the deteriorating split rail fence that serves as an important barrier between the play equipment at Victory Park and the busy roadway beyond. DPW Director Rick Rutherford said they replaced eight or ten sections last spring and now the uprights are splitting. He said they should put up a sign “Do not sit on the fence.” Voigt said although he likes the look of the split rail, maybe they should look at a more durable solution, which could be cheaper in the long run. Mayor Conley suggested there might not be enough seating around the play equipment so they sit on the fence. Voigt also asked about finding a way to test the compaction on road repairs so they don’t sink down and cause problems; and

• Heard Mayor Conley say Winter Fest was a great end to a very difficult year. Councilman Jones said there were more people this year than it has had in the past and the pop-up shops were very popular. Councilwoman Henry said there were 25 vendors in the tent and six to seven in another building.